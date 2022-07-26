ENG
Cabinet of Ministers asks US government to provide Ukraine with "gas lend-lease", - Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers appealed to the US Government to provide Ukraine with a "gas lend-lease".

This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The appeal of the Government of Ukraine to the Government of the United States of America regarding the provision of a "gas lend-lease" to our state for a stable heating season was approved. Preparations for the most difficult winter in our history continue, and in this preparation we are looking for all possible tools to be ready for any - what scenarios," the message says.

