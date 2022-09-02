Denmark will help AFU with military uniforms and winter clothing

Denmark will provide Ukrainian defenders with military uniforms and winter clothing.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the press service of the President's Office with reference to the results of the meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Jeppe Kofoda.

The head of state noted Denmark's supply of military uniforms and winter clothing for Ukrainian defenders.

"I want to thank you for this support and such a quick reaction," said Volodymyr Zelensky.

The President invited the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, to visit Ukraine.

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark emphasized that his country will provide Ukraine with as much support as is necessary.