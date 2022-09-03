Occupiers practically destroyed Novovorontsovka in Kherson region with round-the-clock shelling

In the Kherson region, the occupiers practically destroyed Novovorontsovka, shelling continues round-the-clock. People are forced to live without water and electricity.

As informed by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the head of the Kherson RMA, Yaroslav Yanushevych.

According to the head of the RMA, shelling continues around the clock, many destroyed and damaged private houses and infrastructure facilities in the community. Also, people are forced to live without water and electricity, because there is no way to repair the damaged networks due to hostilities.

In the village of Novovorontsovka, out of more than 6,000 residents, about 400 remained, Yanushevych noted.

