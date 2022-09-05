In Russia, level of support for war against Ukraine is falling, - Danilov

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, announced the drop in the level of support for the war against Ukraine among the population of the Russian Federation.

The secretary of the National Security Council wrote about this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"In Russia, the level of support for the war against Ukraine is falling. Negative attitudes are growing - a trend that is gaining momentum. The turbulence of the processes will further destabilize the situation and shake the entire structure of the pseudo-federal entity of the Russian Federation. The under-empire must be destroyed!", wrote Danilov.

