ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
5721 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
8 927 24
war (20236) Danilov (243) Russia (9716)

In Russia, level of support for war against Ukraine is falling, - Danilov

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

данілов

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, announced the drop in the level of support for the war against Ukraine among the population of the Russian Federation.

The secretary of the National Security Council wrote about this on TwitterCensor.NET informs.

"In Russia, the level of support for the war against Ukraine is falling. Negative attitudes are growing - a trend that is gaining momentum. The turbulence of the processes will further destabilize the situation and shake the entire structure of the pseudo-federal entity of the Russian Federation. The under-empire must be destroyed!", wrote Danilov.

See more: In Zaporizhzhia region, Russian army shelled 5 settlements. Dozens of houses were damaged, warehouse with tons of grain was destroyed, - National Police. PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 