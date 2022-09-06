Ukraine is moving forward not only in Kherson region, - Zelensky

Ukrainian troops are focused not only on an attack in Kherson region.

It was stated by Volodymyr Zelensky in interview with ABC News, informs Censor.НЕТ referring to Espresso.

The President stressed that Ukrainians "need to de-occupy our territory step by step." "This task is difficult, and it does not depend on us alone, but I am sure it will," he added, noting that there is only no question of time.

Asked why the Ukrainian military decided to launch a counteroffensive specifically in the Kherson region, Zelensky said, "I will not say that the counteroffensive is only on Kherson... There is a direction or directions - multiple ones - and we have to move forward."

Asked to clarify that the Kherson counteroffensive is not the only one, Zelensky said he "can't talk about the details of any military action." "I want the enemy to get surprises from us," he added.

