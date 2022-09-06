Organizer of Russian bot farm was detained in Carpathians

In Prykarpattia, a resident of the Kalush district was detained, who organized a Russian bot farm and caused 300,000 hryvnias of damage to a Ukrainian mobile operator

This was announced by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the man cooperated with a Russian platform that provides illegal services of renting other people's phone numbers to create fake accounts in social networks, messengers, video hosting and electronic wallets.

"Through the specialized Telegram channel, he agreed with the Russian side on cooperation and received detailed instructions on how to start the operation of the bot farm. He was provided with the necessary software, and he purchased the technical equipment for the operation of the bot farm himself," the message reads.

According to the examination, the attacker used SIM-banks, which provide the possibility of "hot" replacement of SIM cards and replacement of international identifiers of mobile equipment. In this way, he caused material damage to one of the Ukrainian mobile operators in the amount of almost 300 thousand hryvnias.

The Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor's Office informed the citizen about the suspicion.