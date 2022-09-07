ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11590 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
883 0
Russian Army (6188) war (20262) shoot out (8719) Sumy oblast (506) Zhyvytskyi Dmytro (130)

At night, Rashists shelled settelments of Sumy region, - RMA

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

сумщина,обстріли

Russian troops shelled the territory of the Sumy region in the evening and at night.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Sumy RMA, Dmytro Zhyvytsky

"Late yesterday evening, at 10:30 p.m., there was a mortar shelling (12 "arrivals") in Khotyn. Almost at midnight, 18 explosions from an automatic grenade launcher from the Russian side occurred in the Znob-Novhorod.
Around 02:00 a.m., 13 airstrikes (approximately self-propelled guns and 120 mm mortars), Myropillia," the message says.

See more: In morning, Russian occupiers hit Sumy region with mortars and artillery, only 36 "arrivals", - RMA. PHOTOS

It is noted that in all cases there were no victims, as to the destruction - the information is being clarified.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 