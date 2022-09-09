Occupants shelled Kharkiv and region with MLRS, one woman killed - Sinegubov

Russian occupation troops are shelling Kharkiv and its region, last shelling killed a woman civilian in Chuguyivsky district.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in telegram by the Head of OVA Oleh Synegubov .

"The occupants, suffering shameful defeats at the front, continue to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv region! In Kharkiv they are striking from multiple rocket launchers, a missile strike was recorded in Saltyvsky district. Under the strikes of the occupants in Chuguyivschina, unfortunately, as a result of the last shelling one woman was killed," - wrote Synegubov in his telegram channel.

"Attention residents: stay in shelters as much as possible! Russians will pay and are already responsible for terrorism against Kharkiv residents," he added.

