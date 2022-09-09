ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
14941 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
2 361 2
Kharkiv (703) Kharkiv region (1067) Synehubiv (248)

Occupants shelled Kharkiv and region with MLRS, one woman killed - Sinegubov

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

чугуїв

Russian occupation troops are shelling Kharkiv and its region, last shelling killed a woman civilian in Chuguyivsky district.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in telegram by the Head of OVA Oleh Synegubov .

"The occupants, suffering shameful defeats at the front, continue to terrorize the civilian population of Kharkiv region! In Kharkiv they are striking from multiple rocket launchers, a missile strike was recorded in Saltyvsky district. Under the strikes of the occupants in Chuguyivschina, unfortunately, as a result of the last shelling one woman was killed," - wrote Synegubov in his telegram channel.

"Attention residents: stay in shelters as much as possible! Russians will pay and are already responsible for terrorism against Kharkiv residents," he added.

See more: Consequences of shelling of Kharkiv Industrial district. PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 