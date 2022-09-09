AFU have "inspiring successes" near Kharkiv and Kherson, - Austin

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that Ukrainian forces have made some progress in their operations in Kharkiv and Kherson.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

"Now we're seeing success near Kherson, we're seeing some success near Kharkiv, and that's very, very encouraging," Austin said during a press conference with his Czech counterpart in Prague.

These achievements will be a serious blow to Russia, which, according to Western intelligence services, has suffered huge losses. They will also be a big boost for Kyiv, which is eager to show its Western supporters that it can change the facts on the ground by force and deserves further support.

See more: DBR has started filtering operations in de-occupied Balaklia. PHOTOS