Russian leadership suspends dispatch of new units to Ukraine, - General Staff

A large number of volunteers in the Russian Federation refuse to serve in combat conditions due to the situation in the combat zone, the dispatch of new units to Ukraine has been suspended

As Censor.NET informs, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

"The military command of the Russian Federation suspends the sending of new, already formed units to the territory of Ukraine.

The current situation in the theater of operations and distrust of the higher command forced a large number of volunteers to categorically refuse the prospect of service in combat conditions. The situation is influenced by information about the actual number of dead, while losses from private military companies and those mobilized from temporarily occupied territories are not taken into account," the summary reads.

According to the General Staff, the situation is aggravated by the general attitude towards their own wounded in the Russian Federation. "In particular, in Russian hospitals, diagnoses and the nature of combat injuries are deliberately simplified, no time is given for rehabilitation in order to return servicemen to the combat zone as soon as possible," the message emphasizes.

Read more: There is no question of withdrawal of troops from Zaporizhzhia NPP, - Peskov