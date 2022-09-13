Occupiers hit Nikopol region in evening, power lines were damaged

In the evening, Russian troops struck the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region. Damaged power line.

This was stated by Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, reports Censor.NЕТ.

As a result of shelling, Marganetska (town of Marganets), Tomakivska and Myrivska communities were left without water. Repair services are already working to restore water supply. There are no casualties.

According to the information of OK "Pivden", since the beginning of the day, at least 20 rockets and ten 152-mm artillery shells were fired at Nikopol, more than two dozen rockets and the same number of large-caliber shells were fired at Chervonogrigorivska and Marganetska communities.

