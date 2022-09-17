778 1
Rashists shelled Chuhuiiv. 11-year-old child was hospitalized
Russian occupying forces launched a rocket attack on Chuhuiiv today, September 17. A girl was injured.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.
"The occupiers launched rocket attacks on Chuhuiiv. Unfortunately, an 11-year-old girl was injured, she was hospitalized at a medical institution," the report says.
According to preliminary data, the hits caused damage to critical infrastructure, the private sector, an enterprise, and a gas station. All specialized services work on the ground, the information is updated.
