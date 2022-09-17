Ukrainian Armed Forces have changed concept of modern warfare, - Head of NATO Military Committee Bauer

The actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in their fight against Russian aggression have fundamentally changed the very nature of modern warfare, which is of great interest to allies in the Alliance.

The Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, stated this in Tallinn during a press conference following the meeting of the chiefs of defense/chiefs of staff of allied countries, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

This is how he responded to the journalists' question about the Ukrainian military's experience in the war against the Russian invaders, which is new to NATO, and whether such experience will be studied in European military academies.

"Ukraine has fundamentally changed modern warfare... For example, we saw a very interesting combination of civil-military cooperation. Elon Musk provided his satellite systems and terminals, which allowed Ukraine to engage satellite systems - this is a new phenomenon in modern warfare, this combination of forces between the military and, in this case, a private company," the admiral said.

According to him, the Ukrainian military uses Western weapon systems very creatively, sometimes in ways that NATO forces have never been tested under "normal" conditions. For example, the Ukrainians have mounted systems normally used at sea on a vehicle chassis and used these systems against Russian naval targets.

"These are things that are very interesting to see. On the other hand, training in NATO countries since 2014 has allowed the Ukrainian army to change its way of warfare from the outdated post-Russian style seen some time ago to a more modern one. This is especially true of military command and control.

That means - you tell your soldiers why they are fighting and what they have to achieve, and you leave the execution of that task at a lower tactical level. This is something the Ukrainians have been very successful at," the head of the NATO Military Committee said.

He cited the experience of the famous Kharkiv offensive of the Ukrainian Army, when small tactical units, like a platoon of up to 30 soldiers and led by a young lieutenant, took the initiative and responded quickly to changes in the situation on the battlefield. At the same time, the Russian invaders continued to wait for orders from higher command.