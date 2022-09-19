New shelling of Olenivka colony: Ukraine has not yet received victims’ names - Lubinets

Ukraine has not yet received any victims’ names as a result of today’s shelling of Olenivka colony by Russian occupants. Russians themselves are reporting that one Ukrainian prisoner of war was killed and four more wounded.

It was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"According to Russian propaganda media, Olenivka, a colony in the temporarily occupied territory of Donbas, where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages are held contrary to the Geneva Conventions, came under fire again," he noted.

In particular, one Ukrainian prisoner of war was reported dead and four more wounded.

Read more: Russian occupiers announced new shelling of colony in Olenivka: Ukrainian prisoner was killed, five others were wounded

"No one is surprised anymore that not a single representative of the occupiers was injured, and the Russian Federation again blamed Ukraine for the shelling. We already heard this over the summer. At the moment, we have not received any information about the names of the victims, but we are making inquiries about this both directly - to Mrs. Moskalkova ( Russian human rights commissioner - Ed.), and through the UN and ICRC," the Commissioner stressed.

Lubinets stressed that he was ready to personally come to Olenevka to assess all the facts and communicate with witnesses of the shelling, the wounded and detained citizens.

"The motives with which the Russian Federation is shelling prisoners of war camps today, I do not know exactly. Perhaps it is banal revenge because of defeats at the front, or perhaps it is purposeful terror and demonstrative impunity of the Russian military leadership. But we see several consequences of such actions," he says.

In particular, according to the ombudsman, such a consequence is the postponement of the visit of the UN mission to Olenevka because of security risks, and possibly a complete ban of such a visit by Russia.

Read more: Terrorist attack in Olenivka: relatives of captured Mariupol defenders called on UN to apply effective investigation mechanisms

He also sees among the consequences the suffering of Ukrainian prisoners of war relatives who cannot get verified data on the dead and wounded, as well as pressure on the Ukrainian side to obtain concessions for the release of Russian servicemen who committed war crimes on Ukrainian territory.

"Such actions by the Russian Federation only improve for the world one simple fact - 'Russia is a terrorist state.' And this state seeks to achieve its geopolitical goals not by democratic means through negotiations, but by using weapons and terror. And the task of the democratic world is just to stop it. Once and forever" - stressed Lubinets.