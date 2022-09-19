Occupiers shelled Zelenodol community with heavy artillery, woman wounded, - Reznichenko

The Russians shelled the Zelenodol community with heavy artillery.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Valentin Reznichenko, reported this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the extent of the destruction is being clarified.

"A 58-year-old woman was injured. She was riding a bicycle on the road when Russian shells flew there... She is now in the hospital. Doctors assess her condition as moderate," the message reads.

