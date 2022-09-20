Enemy attacks were repulsed in areas of 4 settlements, - General Staff

The two hundred and ninth day of the Ukrainian nation’s heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion has begun. The enemy continues to focus its efforts on the full occupation of the Donetsk region, the organization of defense and maintenance of the captured territories, as well as the disruption of the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas.

He fires at the positions of our troops along the contact line, regroups his troops, and constantly conducts aerial reconnaissance. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, over the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have launched 10 missiles and 15 air strikes, and fired more than 56 rocket-propelled grenades at objects on the territory of Ukraine, violating the norms of international humanitarian law, the laws, and customs of warfare.

"As a result of Russian shelling over the past day, the infrastructure of more than 33 settlements was damaged. In particular, these are Slavhorod, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Vodiane, Dorozhne, Soledar, Novopil, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Oleksandrivka, Snihurivka, Nova Odesa, Shyroke, Bilohirsk, Myroliubivka, and Bila Krynytsia," the message reads.

The threat of air and missile strikes by the enemy on the entire territory of Ukraine remains.

It is also noted that the situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, and artillery of various types, namely:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of Mykolaivka, Chernihiv region, and Novovasylivka, Slavhorod, and Riasne, Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of Kozacha Lopan, Shevchenkove, Derhachi, Kamianka, Strelecha, Hlyboke, and Dvorichna settlements;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Oleksandrivka, Donetske, Raihorodok, Shchurove, Kryva Luka, Ozerne, Bilogorivka, Pryshyb, Hryhorivka and Siversk;

in the direction of Bakhmut - Mayorsk, Mykolaivka, Verkhnokamianske, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Odradivka, Vesele, Viimka, Mykolaivka Druha, New York, Bilohorivka, Yuriivka, Spirne, Zaitseve and Yakovlivka;

in the Avdiivka direction - Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka and Pervomaiske;

the enemy did not take active actions in the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions. The settlements of Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Mykilske, Mali Shcherbaki, Novomayorske, Mala Tokmachka, Chervone, Pavlivka, Hulyaipole, Novopil, and Vremivka were affected by artillery shelling in these directions.

The enemy shelled more than 28 settlements in the South Buh direction. Among them are Oleksandrivka, Novohrihorivka, Zoria, Shevchenkove, Myrne, Shyroke, Bilohirka, Bezimenne, Myroliubivka, Visokopillia and Olhine.

"The measures of so-called "mobilization" are continuing in the territories temporarily occupied by the enemy. According to the available information, as of September 14 of this year, the previously issued documents on the postponement of mobilization for about five hundred employees of the Yenakiyiv Metallurgical Plant have been canceled. In addition, a ban has been introduced on the departure of men from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea without the permission of the military commissariats," the General Staff noted.

The General Staff informs that during the day units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Mayorsk, Vesele, Kurdiumivka and Novomykhailivka.

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces hit 24 areas where the enemy's manpower and military equipment are concentrated, 4 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems, and one ammunition depot.

In addition, our air defense units, in different directions, destroyed the Su-25 aircraft, a guided air missile, and three enemy UAVs.

Missile troops and artillery over the past day inflicted fire damage on 16 enemy objects. In particular, in 6 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, 7 areas of concentration of artillery, as well as 3 warehouses of ammunition. The total losses of the enemy are being clarified.