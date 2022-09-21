Russians fired on Pokrovsk: a woman was wounded

On Tuesday, September 20, Russian army shelled Pokrovsk (Donetsk region), wounding a woman as a result.

It was reported by Censor.NЕТ referring to web page of the Directorate of Internal Affairs in the Donetsk region.

According to preliminary information, the Russians used Smerch multiple rocket launchers. One of the rockets hit a private house, damaging the wall and roof.

"The household of the house sustained injuries. Police paramedics, who were the first to arrive in the affected area, treated the woman," the report said.

Policemen worked off the scene of the strike and collected evidence of a Russian war crime.

