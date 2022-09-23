IAEA plans to increase its mission at Zaporizhzhia NPP, - Shmyhal

The demilitarization of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is a strategic task not only for Ukraine, but also for all of Europe.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in New York during a press briefing for the mass media, Censor.NET reports with reference to the government press service.

"With its actions at the Zaporizhia NPP, Russia has put all of Europe on the brink of a nuclear disaster. The safety of our nuclear facilities is one of the key challenges for everyone in the world. We discussed this issue at the UN with the President of France, the Prime Ministers of Japan and New Zealand, the heads of foreign affairs of Great Britain, Germany and India, with the leadership of the EU, as well as with the head of the IAEA, Mr. Grossi. Everyone understands the importance of the demilitarization of the ZNPP and the safe operation of the facility. As one of the steps in this direction, the IAEA plans to increase its mission at the station." Shmyhal emphasized.

According to the Prime Minister, the Ukrainian government is also working on organizing UN and EU international missions to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"Russia arranges almost daily provocations and attacks on the ZNPP. They want to disconnect this largest nuclear plant in Europe from the Ukrainian power grid and continue using the plant as a military base. That is why it is so important that Russian troops are withdrawn not only from the Zaporizhzhia ZNPP, but also from Enerhodar. A 30-kilometer security zone must be created," the head of the Ukrainian government emphasized.