Turkey advocates abolition of right of veto in UN Security Council

Turkey is in favor of reforming the UN. In particular, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey proposes to cancel the right of veto in the UN Security Council.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Censor.NET reports with reference to TRT Haber.

Turkey advocates that all countries be represented in the Security Council on a rotational basis.

"Of course, the criteria are determined according to the population of each country, they are studied according to the size and geographical distribution, but, on the other hand, the right of veto should be abolished. They have an alternative, a qualified majority, that is, a decision can be made by two-thirds of the votes. Today, when one country says "no", the decision is not adopted," he said.

According to Çavuşoğlu, Turkey is in favor of canceling the right of veto, because UN institutions, including the Security Council, should be more effective, visible, meet expectations and needs.

"Decisions made on a platform where all countries vote are invalid. After all, everything depends on the 5 countries. Our understanding of the reform must be comprehensive, the right of veto must be abolished," he added.

