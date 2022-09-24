Armed Forces repulsed attacks of Russian troops near 8 settlements, - General Staff

The troops of the Russian Federation continue to focus their efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region and maintain the captured territories

This is stated in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces as of 6:00 on 09/24/2022 regarding the Russian invasion, Censor.NET reports.

"Glory to Ukraine! The two hundred and thirteenth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion continues.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on attempts to fully occupy the Donetsk region and hold the captured territories, as well as disrupt the active actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. Fires at the positions of our troops along the contact line, conducts aerial reconnaissance and tries to restore lost positions in certain directions.

The enemy continues to cynically attack civilian infrastructure and civilian homes. There remains the threat of the enemy launching air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine.

The occupiers launched 5 missile and 12 air strikes, launched more than 9 attacks from rocket salvo systems on military and civilian objects on the territory of our country, violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, laws and customs of warfare.

More than 20 settlements were damaged by enemy fire. In particular, Bakhmut, Mykolaivka, Kalynivka, Mykolaiv, Sukhy Stavok, Pivdenne, Mali Shcherbaky.

Watch more: Moment of today’s downing of Russian Su-25 and Su-30. VIDEO

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy inflicted fire damage from tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery, namely:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Huta-Studenetska and Mykhailove of Chernihiv region and Pavlivka, Stukalyvka, Seredyna-Buda, Myropilske, Krasnopillia, Mezenivka and Slavhorod of Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - in the areas of the settlements of Hoptivka, Strelecha, Ivashki, Oleksandrivka, Podoly, Kupiansk and Horohuvatka;

in the Kramatorsk direction – Pryshyb, Yarova, Ozerne, Dibrova, Raihorodok and Siversk;

in the Bakhmut direction - Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Odradivka, Zaitseve, Yakovlivka, New York, Verkhnyokamianske, Bilohorivka and Rozdolivka;

in the Avdiivka direction - Avdiivka, Berdychi, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, Vodiane, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka.

More than 25 settlements were shelled in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhya directions. Among them are Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Novosilka, Novopil, Bilohiria, Orihiv, Temyrivka and Vremivka.

More than 40 settlements along the contact line were affected by fire in the South Bug direction. In order to carry out reconnaissance, adjust fire and launch strikes on civilian infrastructure objects, the enemy made more than 60 sorties of UAVs.

Read more: "Azov" prisoners released from captivity are in state of critical anorexia

Partial mobilization measures are ongoing on the territory of the Russian Federation. In connection with the low motivation and readiness of Russian citizens to participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, representatives of the military commissariats began door-to-door rounds with immediate delivery of summonses to men of conscription age in populated areas of the Krasnodar Territory from the first hours of the announced mobilization. Police checkpoints are set up on the main roads to control the movement of the male population. Mobilized personnel, after a short training in training centers, are planned to be sent to replenish military units that suffered numerous losses during the war on the territory of Ukraine.

During the current day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Petropavlivka, Vyimka, Bakhmutske, Zaitseve, Opytne, Odradivka, Nevelske, and Novomykhailivka.

To support the actions of the ground groups, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 19 strikes. It was confirmed that 14 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the enemy and 5 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were hit.

In addition, our air defense units destroyed 4 aircraft (Su-25, two Su-30 and one Su-34), 5 UAVs and a cruise missile of the invaders.

Missile troops and artillery, in particular, hit 4 control points, more than 10 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, 3 air defense positions and 4 ammunition depots. Enemy losses are being refined.

Let's keep our weapons strong! We believe in victory! "Glory to Ukraine!" - says the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine