2.5 thousand Ukrainians are still in captivity of rashists, - Vereshchuk

Russia holds 2,500 Ukrainians captive, including many civilians.

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk reported this in an interview with BBC News Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"We are talking about 2,500 prisoners. People remain in captivity, and the worst thing is that civilians remain there. Civilians have not been released for several exchanges in a row," she said.

At the same time, Vereshchuk insists that Russia should return civilians, not exchange them.

She also emphasized that there are many women among the prisoners.

"There are still a lot of women in captivity. If you take into account that 131 women left Azovstal, then imagine how many women are in captivity. Only a few have returned. The women must be freed, they are treated terribly. They (Russians. - Ed.) abuse , they beat our women, they torture our women. The world should not silently watch and watch when our women are killed in prison," Vereshchuk stressed.