System for countering Iranian "Shahed-136" drones is being developed - OC "South"

All samples of downed Iranian "Shahed-136" drones are being studied by Ukrainian specialists, and the most effective countermeasures system is being developed.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the OC "South", said this on the broadcast of the telethon of unified news, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"This is a fairly new weapon that we encountered, so all the samples that we managed to obtain are being studied by specialists, and the most effective system for countering them will be worked out. In particular, we have examples of quite effective shooting down of these drones. There is an understanding that they can be shot down at a certain height with small arms, this is also used quite powerfully," Humeniuk said.

She called on the local residents of the territories where hostilities are taking place, in case of a sound similar to a chainsaw or a scooter, to urgently take shelter. After all, you can get injured both from an Iranian drone and from the strikes of the Armed Forces, which will try to destroy the object.

Humeniuk explained the principle of operation of the Iranian drone and noted that it attacks the target intended for destruction and explodes on its own from the explosives it carries.

