Kazakhstan will extradite wanted evaders to Russia

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, Marat Akhmetzhanov, said that the authorities will be forced to extradite to Russia those wanted for evading the mobilization of citizens of the Russian Federation in the event that they are declared wanted.

As reported by Censor.NET, "Meduza" writes about it.

"We have contractual relations with Russia on the provision of legal aid, on the exchange of convicts and on the extradition of criminals. The most important principle here - both in us and in Russia - was that the act was criminally punishable.

In addition, in case... he is declared wanted, we will identify and extradite these persons to Russia," the minister said.

Read more: Kremlin is preparing to send Ukrainians from captured territories to war, - ISW