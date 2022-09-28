Occupiers shelled border of Chernihiv region, - OC "South"

The Russian army fired again at the border of the Chernihiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "North".

"From 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Senkivka area, observers recorded 70 explosions (arrivals) from AGS and 7 explosions (arrivals) from a 120 mm mortar. There were no casualties among personnel and equipment. Information about losses among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure did not arrive," the message says.

