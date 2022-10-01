Poland began receiving gas through Baltic Pipe

From October 1, gas from the Norwegian shelf began to be transported to Poland through the recently opened Baltic Pipe.

This was announced by the Polish gas pipeline operator Gaz-System, Censor.NET informs.

"This is a historic day. Gas transportation along the Baltic Pipe begins," the message reads.

The company clarified that the gas is supplied for commercial purposes.

As a reminder, the Baltic Pipe was opened on September 27. This is a joint project of Polish and Danish gas pipeline operators - Gaz-System and Energinet. It is planned to supply 10 billion cubic meters of gas to Poland through this pipeline.

The Baltic Pipe will actually replace the Yamal gas pipeline, through which Russia used to supply about 10 billion cubic meters of gas to Poland every year. m of gas. In the spring of 2022, the Polish company PGNiG refused to pay for Russian gas in rubles. After that, Gazprom unilaterally stopped gas supplies to Poland, despite the fact that the gas contract between the countries was supposed to be valid until the end of the year.