Over past day, Russians killed 3 civilians in Donetsk region. INFOGRAPHICS
On October 1, the Russians killed 3 civilians in the Donetsk region.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
"On October 1, the Russians killed 3 civilians of Donetsk region: 2 in Avdiivka and 1 in Paraskoviivka. Another 9 people were injured," the report says.
It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
