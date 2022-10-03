Norway is strengthening its border with Russia, - Minister Mel

The 198-kilometer Norwegian-Russian border is patrolled and controlled by the defense garrison in Sr Varanger, and now the border guards will receive an additional control tool in the form of a police helicopter with sensors.

This is reported by High North News with reference to the statement of the Minister of Justice and Public Security of Norway, Emily Enger Mel, Censor.NET informs.

"The police control the Sturskoog crossing point and now their presence will also be increased in the border area outside the border station. The police helicopter will be a useful tool for monitoring the border area from the Norwegian side," Mel said.

The increased control abroad is connected with the partial mobilization announced by Russia. Norway does not exclude the introduction of a ban on the entry of citizens of Russia.

Read more: After announcement of mobilization, about 10,000-11,000 Russians arrive in Georgia every day

"We will close the border quickly if necessary, changes can happen instantly. Few Russians come to Norway compared to Finland, the situation is different here. Sturskug is our only border station in the direction of Russia. We are in close dialogue with the Norwegian police and Norwegian customs regarding developments at the border, everyone who arrives is checked," the minister said.