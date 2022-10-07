ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7052 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
4 843 6
war (20454) elimination (2621) arms (730) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2147)

In southern direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than hundred soldiers and 18 Russian howitzers, - OС "South"

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

рф,техніка

The Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south destroyed 18 Russian howitzers, more than a hundred Russians, as well as an Iranian-made "Mohajer-6" multi-purpose strike UAV.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the OС "South".

Confirmed enemy losses:

  • 105 Russians;
  • 8 tanks;
  • 18 large-caliber howitzers "Msta-S" and "Msta-B";
  • self-propelled gun "Pion";
  • 152 caliber howitzer gun,
  • 4 mortars;
  • 15 units of armored vehicles;
  • three warehouses with ammunition in the Bashtanka and Beryslav districts.

Another six units of enemy equipment, including tanks, an armored combat vehicle, a howitzer, and a radio-electronic warfare station, were significantly damaged.

During the combat day, 6 "reconnaissance" type "Orlan-10" and one "Mohajer-6" were destroyed in the Beryslav and Mykolaiv districts. Three "Shahed-136" attacking Odesa were also shot down.

In total, rocket and artillery units completed 347 fire missions. Our aviation made 7 strikes, in particular on strongholds, areas of concentration of enemy forces and means in the Berislav district, on enemy air defense forces in Kakhovka.

Watch more: Georgian volunteers showed destroyed Russian equipment in village of Davydiv Brid in Kherson region. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 