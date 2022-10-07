In southern direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than hundred soldiers and 18 Russian howitzers, - OС "South"

The Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south destroyed 18 Russian howitzers, more than a hundred Russians, as well as an Iranian-made "Mohajer-6" multi-purpose strike UAV.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the OС "South".

Confirmed enemy losses:

105 Russians;

8 tanks;

18 large-caliber howitzers "Msta-S" and "Msta-B";

self-propelled gun "Pion";

152 caliber howitzer gun,

4 mortars;

15 units of armored vehicles;

three warehouses with ammunition in the Bashtanka and Beryslav districts.

Another six units of enemy equipment, including tanks, an armored combat vehicle, a howitzer, and a radio-electronic warfare station, were significantly damaged.

During the combat day, 6 "reconnaissance" type "Orlan-10" and one "Mohajer-6" were destroyed in the Beryslav and Mykolaiv districts. Three "Shahed-136" attacking Odesa were also shot down.

In total, rocket and artillery units completed 347 fire missions. Our aviation made 7 strikes, in particular on strongholds, areas of concentration of enemy forces and means in the Berislav district, on enemy air defense forces in Kakhovka.

