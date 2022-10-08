For Armed Forces, it is necessary to open all weapons reserves of allied countries, - Landsbergis

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielus Landsbergis, believes that the Ukrainian army has proven its ability to effectively use NATO-standard weapons to recapture temporarily occupied territories, so all the weapons reserves of allied countries should be opened to it.

He said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"Lithuania has always defended the position at all possible levels that Ukraine should be given "everything we have", without giving any arguments like "we just give Javelins and Stingers and maybe something else"... It became clear that the Ukrainian army is capable of retaking the occupied territories successfully, by using weapons of NATO standards. We are now at a point where the arguments that were used before are no longer relevant," said Landsbergis.

Therefore, in his opinion, there are currently no reasons that would prevent Ukraine from providing everything that is available in allied countries. "I have already said about it several times and now I will repeat that all our reserves must be opened to the Ukrainian army," the head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

He also reminded that there are already a significant number of platforms in many countries where Ukrainian military personnel are trained to use new weapons. "If the debate is still going on somewhere (regarding the provision of weapons to Ukraine. - Ed.), it is a pity, because the longer they drag on, the longer the war will drag on," Landsbergis summarized.