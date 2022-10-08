During day of October 8, Defense Forces repelled assaults in area of 6 settlements. Missile troops and artillery hit 8 areas of manpower concentration, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information as of 6:00 p.m. on October 8 regarding the Russian invasion.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff.

The message states: "Two hundred and twenty-seven days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continue.

The enemy is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, concentrates efforts on attempts to disrupt the counteroffensive actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, at the same time, periodically conducts offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiiv directions.

The enemy fires at the positions of our troops along the contact line, carries out engineering equipment of defensive lines and positions in certain directions, and conducts aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

The Russian occupiers, in violation of international humanitarian law, laws and customs of war, continue to strike critical infrastructure and civilian housing.

There is a threat of the enemy launching air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine. During the current day, the occupiers launched three rocket and sixteen air strikes, carried out more than twenty attacks from rocket salvo systems.

More than fifteen settlements were damaged by fire. In particular, Bilovody, Hrabovske, Slavhorod, Udy, Chuhunivka, Kharkiv, Chasiv Yar, Bilohorivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. In the Republic of Belarus, military inspections have been extended until October 15. Also, once again, the closure of the airspace in the southern regions of this country was continued.

In other directions, the enemy continued shelling with mortars and barrel artillery in the areas of populated areas:

in the Siversk direction - Senkivka, Bleshnia and Mykolaivka of the Chernihiv region, as well as Bachivsk, Starykove, Kindrativka, and Bilovody of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction – Udy, Kozacha Lopan, Krasne, Hlyboke, Ohirtseve, Varvarivka, Neskuchne, Ternova and Dvorichna;

in the Kramatorsk direction - Terny, Novoiehorivka, Makiivka, Yampolivka, Dronivka, Serebrianka, Bilohorivka, Vesele and Hryhorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction – Verkhniokamianske, Rozdolivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Mayorsk, and New York;

in the Avdiivka region – Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka.

The enemy did not carry out offensive actions in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. The infrastructure of more than twenty settlements was damaged by enemy shelling. Among them are Temyrivka, Zelene Pole, Vremivka, Neskuchne, Vuhledar, Pavlivka, Olhivske, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Charivne and Myrne.

In the South Bug region, more than forty settlements were shelled. In particular, the enemy once again used Iranian kamikaze drones to attack the infrastructure of Nikopol and the territories of the Mykolaiv region.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. Local hospitals in the temporarily occupied areas of the Kherson region cannot cope with the flow of wounded occupiers.

Up to thirty wounded invaders have been confirmed to have arrived at the children's clinical hospital in the city of Lysychansk, Luhansk region. Additional medical personnel have been sent to the indicated institution.

During the current day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Krasnohorivka, and Terny.

During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made seven accurate strikes against the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. In addition, Ukrainian air defense units shot down one Orlan unmanned aerial vehicle.

Missile troops and artillery hit eight areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, two warehouses with ammunition and ten other important objects during the current day.

