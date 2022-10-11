Russians launched fake about alleged evacuation of embassies from Ukraine

The embassies of European countries in Ukraine are not being evacuated - the Russians are spreading a fake.

"EU embassies instructed to urgently evacuate Kyiv," "Western diplomats begin immediate evacuation from Ukraine's capital": such reports were piled on Russian and pro-Russian channels online on Monday, October 10. The gist of the narrative is that foreign missions allegedly made such a decision after massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities. Nevertheless, the fake was quickly exposed: diplomats remain in their jobs and continue to support Ukraine.

Thus, a number of resources, including Anatoly Shariy, Klymenko Time, "SMOTRI", Readovka and not only wrote about the fake evacuation of embassies.

"According to my information, the EU has begun to evacuate ambassadors from Kyiv. Even yesterday everyone was relaxed," writes Telegram channel Shariy.

Some resources refer to the alleged media, particularly "German" media, but do not provide any sources of information.



















Meanwhile, the German diplomat, extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Germany to Ukraine, Anka Feldhusen wrote on Twitter that she remains in the Ukrainian capital and went to shelter together with the people of Kyiv after the announcement of the air alert.

"With hundreds of Kyiv citzens in shelter. I am impressed by the calm that reigns here while Russia is shelling the playgrounds in the center of Kyiv," she said in her message.









American diplomats continue their work as well. According to the official website of the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting today with the US ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Ukraine, Brigitte Brink, and the deputy head of the US diplomatic mission, Christopher Smith.

The ambassador noted that the United States diplomatic mission continues its work in Ukraine.

In addition, RBC-Ukraine sources in diplomatic circles representing the two largest Western countries assured that there is no question of any evacuation of embassies.

"The embassy is open and we continue to work. We are here to support Ukraine," RBC-Ukraine quoted U.S. Embassy spokesman Luke Meinzen as saying.

Political scientist Artem Bidenko, head of the Institute of Information Security, confirmed that Russian social media channels and media are massively spreading fake news that European diplomats are leaving Ukraine. "This is part of their narrative today, the desire to show that missile strikes are so dangerous that even embassies are fleeing from Kyiv. However, this is an absolute lie that is not confirmed by anything. On the contrary, for example, diplomats I know stay in Kyiv and do their work."