I propose to create financial "Ramstein" for Ukraine, - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that the international community create a format for financial support for Ukraine suffering from Russian aggression, following the example of the so-called "Ramstein" format.

He stated this on Wednesday at the international round table organized as part of the autumn meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

