In southern direction, AFU destroyed 36 occupiers, 4 helicopters, and 5 warehouses with ammunition, - OC "South"

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 36 Russian soldiers, four helicopters and five warehouses with ammunition in the southern direction.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South" on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation in the operational zone in the South Buh direction has not undergone significant changes: it remains stable, but controlled. The enemy is conducting defensive actions and trying to hold the occupied lines. The enemy is devastatingly using all available weapons at the positions of our troops, communities adjacent to the front line and rear areas, uses aviation and kamikaze drones, reconnaissance drones," the message says.

During the day, the enemy, with forces up to a platoon, carried out assaults in the direction of Kostroma and Sukhoi Stavko. Having suffered losses, retreated. In the evening, the forces of the motorized rifle platoon carried out offensive actions on the positions of the Armed Forces. With the support of the mortar battery, the enemy was damaged, as a result of which he retreated to the previously occupied positions.

Enemy aircraft attacked the Mykolaiv region. The enemy is also using Smerch rockets, including those equipped with prohibited cartridges, against civilian objects and open areas. Among the Ukrainian defenders and the civilian population - without losses.

Ukrainian aviation carried out 14 strikes on deployments of enemy air defense systems and on areas of concentration of weapons, equipment, and manpower.

See more: Fighters of 128th SMIB liberated village of Chervone in Kherson region and showed destroyed Russian equipment. PHOTOS

Missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine performed more than 190 fire missions. According to confirmed data, it is known that the enemy lost 36 soldiers, a tank, two fuel tanks, two units of armored vehicles, three large-caliber artillery systems, four helicopters, and five warehouses with ammunition. Final losses are still being investigated.

In addition, four kamikaze drones were shot down over Vinnytsia, and one more over Cherkasy in the area of responsibility of the OC "South".

"A ship group of the enemy fleet of 12 warships is maneuvering in the same area. Three large amphibious ships, two surface missile carriers with 16 Calibers are ready for use.

Threats of missile strikes, kamikaze drone attacks, and rocket and artillery shelling of areas in the range of the corresponding enemy weapons remain relevant," concluded the OC "South".