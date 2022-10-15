ENG
Armed Forces captured seven Russians who fought in Syria. VIDEO

The Armed Forces of Ukraine captured Russian soldiers who were fighting in Syria.

As Censor.NET informs, the relevant video was published on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny.

"We managed to capture seven men, they were serving in Syria," the battalion commander of the 24th SMB of the Armed Forces of Ukraine "Iris" says in the video.

He noted that one major, three or four sergeants and soldiers were among the prisoners. According to the combatant, the Russian military said that they "don't know anything" and that they were mobilized.

