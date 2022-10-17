Border guards shoot down drone with explosives in Chernihiv region
Ukrainian border guards landed a drone with which Russians tried to attack Chernihiv region.
It was reported by Telegram channel of Ukrainian State Border Guard Service, informs Censor.NЕТ.
As noted, near the border with Russia, the occupiers launched a copter to drop an explosive device.
Border guards landed the drone with an accurate shot from small arms. The surviving ammunition fell with it.
