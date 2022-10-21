US denied visas to Rosatom members who wanted to participate in IAEA conference

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said that United States has effectively banned Russian representatives from participating in a conference on nuclear energy in Washington by not issuing them entry visas.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was mentioned in Corporation's post.

"Rosatom and Rostechnadzor planned to take part in the ministerial conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Washington on October 26-28, but have not yet received visas.

"We consider this a manifestation of disrespect on the part of the United States to the IAEA - the central international organization responsible for cooperation in the field of peaceful uses of atomic energy. According to the Agreement between the IAEA and the state hosting the event under the auspices of the Agency, such a state is obliged to provide representatives of the IAEA member states with the opportunity to participate in the event held on its territory", the statement said.

"Rosatom, created by Vladimir Putin in 2007, said its director general, Alexei Likhachev, would instead take part in the conference via video link.

At the same time, the Russian corporation complained that the conference is meaningless without the participation of the Russian Federation.