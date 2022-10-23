ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4583 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
5 534 32
Donetsk (595) propaganda (408) injury (994)

Russian propagandist Pegov was wounded near Donetsk

пегов

The famous Russian propagandist Semen Pegov was wounded near Donetsk.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on Telegram of the propagandist himself.

"Urgent. Semen Pegov is wounded near Donetsk," the post states.

Later, the following post was added: "His life is not in danger. The injury is not serious. The operation is currently underway."

It is clarified that the propagandist was wounded in the leg by a "petal" mine near the village of Vodiane.

Read more: Russians are demolishing houses in Mariupol to hide their crimes, - Andriushchenko

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 