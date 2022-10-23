Russians are demolishing houses in Mariupol to hide their crimes, - Andriushchenko
In Mariupol, the occupiers are demolishing houses, people remain on the streets. In this way, the Russians are trying to hide the murders by shelling Mariupol residents.
This was announced by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Censor.NET informs.
"Mariupol. This is how they destroy the evidence and remnants of our life in Mariupol. Instead of building and warming people - demolishing houses. It seems that Russia actually understands that it is not here for long and is in a hurry to hide everything that it has done. A nightmare. In vain. We know everything. Everything recorded and documented," Andriushchenko wrote.
