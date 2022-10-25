Steinmeier sent message to Ukrainians: "You can count on Germany! We will continue to support Ukraine"

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday, October 25, addressed a message to Ukrainians.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Twitter account of the presidential press secretary, Kerstin Hammelin.

"My message to the people of Ukraine: you can count on Germany! We will continue to support Ukraine: in the military, political, financial, and humanitarian terms," he said.

And at the same time, Steinmeier appealed to all Germans.

"Let's never forget what this war means for people here (in Ukraine, - ed.)!

Despite all the burdens that the war brings to us in Germany too - let's take a moment to look through the eyes of Ukrainians, then we know that they need our full solidarity and support - as long as it is necessary," he added.

"This is also a question of the fastest possible restoration of the destroyed infrastructure, repair of power networks, water pipes, heating systems, elimination of bottlenecks in the supply of electricity."

