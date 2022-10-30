Russian Federation is transferring Kadyrov’s military to Belarus, - General Staff

The so-called Kadyrov’s military arrive in Belarus together with the servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning briefing on Sunday, October 30, Censor.NET reports.

"The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukrainians. The Russian Federation continues to transfer individual units to the territory of this country. Thus, on October 26, the arrival of an echelon of military equipment from the Russian Federation at the Brest railway station was noted.

The so-called Kadyrov's military arrived together with the servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation. In addition, the Russian military was spotted in populated areas between the cities of Brest and Malorita," the message reads.

In addition, the threat of missile strikes and the use of attack UAVs from the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues.

