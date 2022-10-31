Ruscists killed 4 civilians in Donetsk region in day, - RMA

The occupying forces of the Russian Federation killed 4 civilians in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On October 30, it became known about 4 civilians in the Donetsk region were killed by Russians - in Bakhmut. In addition, law enforcement officers discovered the body of 1 civilian who died during the occupation - in Sviatohirsk.

Two more people were injured yesterday.

Currently, it is impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha," the message reads.

Watch more: Ruscists shelled cemetery in Bakhmut. VIDEO