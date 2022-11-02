In southern direction, AFU destroyed 25 occupiers, 3 "Hrad, 2 self-propelled guns, "Tor" air defense system and 3 warehouses with ammunition, - OC "South"

Over the past day, the missile and artillery units of the Southern Armed Forces have completed almost 160 fire missions.

It is reported the destruction of 25 occupiers, 3 rocket salvo systems "Hrad", self-propelled large-caliber howitzer "Akatsia" and self-propelled artillery and mortar installation "Nona", anti-aircraft missile complex "Tor", 11 units of armored vehicles, as well as 3 warehouses with ammunition in the Bashtanka, Beryslav, and Henichesdistricts.

The situation in the operational zone in the South Buh direction has not undergone significant changes: it remains stable but controlled.

The occupiers conduct defensive actions and try to hold the occupied borders.

After lunch, as a result of a combat clash of reconnaissance groups near Dudchany, the occupiers, having suffered losses, retreated.

At the positions of our troops, communities adjacent to the front line, and rear areas, the enemy uses all available weapons, uses aviation, kamikaze drones, and reconnaissance drones. More than three dozen sorties were carried out by air spies.

At noon, the enemy hit the Margenetsk community of the Nikopol region with a rocket salvo system from the direction of Enerhodar. There were no losses or damages.

Also, the occupiers attacked our positions from the temporarily occupied Kherson region with two Lancet-type kamikaze attack drones in the Beryslav and Mykolaiv districts. No victims.

The Russians continue to fire on a barge with grain in the Buh-Dnipro-Lymans Canal.

Four times with a pair of Ka-52 helicopters, the enemy hit our positions and liberated villages of the Kherson region, and in the afternoon added assault aircraft. Previously - without human losses.

Our aircraft carried out 8 airstrikes against concentrations of manpower and equipment, an anti-aircraft missile complex, and an enemy stronghold.

There is a group of 10 ships in the Black Sea, which continue maneuvers under the cover of the Crimean coast. 1 air defense missile and 1 surface missile carrier equipped with eight Calibers are on standby.

