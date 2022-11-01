ENG
News War
AFU eliminated more than 12,800 Russian occupiers in October: This is record result for all time. INFOGRAPHICS

рф,техніка

In October, 12,860 Russian soldiers were eliminated. This is a record result for all time.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Shrike News Telegram channel.

In October the Russian occupation forces lost:

- tanks: 344;
- armored fighting vehicles: 552;
- artillery systems: 333;
- MLRS: 47;
- air defense funds: 21;
- planes: 12;
- helicopters: 31;
- UAV: 406;
- cruise missiles: 151;
- vehicles and tankers: 357;
- special equipment: 23.

AFU eliminated more than 12,800 Russian occupiers in October: This is record result for all time

Author: 

Russian Army (8997) liquidation (2363) elimination (5008) losses (2015)
