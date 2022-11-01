AFU eliminated more than 12,800 Russian occupiers in October: This is record result for all time. INFOGRAPHICS

In October, 12,860 Russian soldiers were eliminated. This is a record result for all time.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Shrike News Telegram channel.

In October the Russian occupation forces lost:

- tanks: 344;

- armored fighting vehicles: 552;

- artillery systems: 333;

- MLRS: 47;

- air defense funds: 21;

- planes: 12;

- helicopters: 31;

- UAV: 406;

- cruise missiles: 151;

- vehicles and tankers: 357;

- special equipment: 23.

Read more: Yesterday, marines destroyed one IFV and 25 occupants, - Navy