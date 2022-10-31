Yesterday, marines destroyed one IFV and 25 occupants, - Navy
On October 30, military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Armed Forces Navy Command.
"Last day, the marines destroyed 25 people. Artillery military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which our soldiers destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle and a warehouse with ammunition. The final losses of the enemy are being clarified," the message reads.
