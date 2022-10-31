ENG
Yesterday, marines destroyed one IFV and 25 occupants, - Navy

бмп,трофей

On October 30, military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Armed Forces Navy Command.

"Last day, the marines destroyed 25 people. Artillery military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which our soldiers destroyed an infantry fighting vehicle and a warehouse with ammunition. The final losses of the enemy are being clarified," the message reads.

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 71,200 people (+950 per day), 2672 tanks, 1724 artillery systems, 5453 armored vehicles.

Russian Army (8997) Navy (331) liquidation (2363) elimination (5008)
