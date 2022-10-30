Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 71,200 people (+950 per day), 2672 tanks, 1724 artillery systems, 5453 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of October 30, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 71,200. Last day, 950 invaders were destroyed!!

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"It was a good day, the occupiers suffered the biggest losses in the Donetsk and Lyman areas," the General Staff noted.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 30.10 are approximately:

personnel - about 71,200 (+950) people were eliminated,

tanks - 2672 (+13) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5453 (+52) units,

artillery systems - 1724 (+16) units,

MLRS - 383 (+3) units,

air defense equipment - 197 (+2) units,

aircraft - 274 (+1) units,

helicopters - 252 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1412 (+6),

cruise missiles - 352 (+1),

ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4120 (+13) units,

special equipment - 154 (+2).

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.