15 soldiers deserted from unit in Kazan, two more committed suicide during redeployment to Ukraine - AFU General Staff about those mobilized in Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine disseminated information about the low level of moral and psychological condition of those mobilized to the Russian army.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of AFU General Staff.

The report states: "Previously mobilized personnel have a low level of moral and psychological state, which leads to emergencies in the places of deployment. Thus, in the units of the 57th motorized rifle division of the so-called territorial troops, at the stage of coordination in Kazan, more than 15 soldiers and sergeants arbitrarily left the unit, and during the redeployment to Ukraine two more mobilized committed suicide."