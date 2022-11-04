All residents were evacuated from the front-line Mariinka

From Mariinka, the Donetsk region, which is constantly under fire, law enforcement officers from the "White Angel" crew completely evacuated the residents.

This was reported in the press service of the National Police in the Donetsk region, Censor.NET informs.

"Marinka is constantly under direct enemy fire. Not a single building in the city has survived. For eight months of full-scale war, the White Angel police crew helped people escape from the shelling. Currently, there are no civilians left in Mariinka," - says the messages

About 800 residents remained in the nearby Krasnohorivka. This settlement is shelled by Russian troops around the clock. There is no water, electricity, or gas supply in Krasnohorivka. Police officers are engaged in evacuation, rescuing the wounded, responding to reports of unexploded shells, and delivering humanitarian goods.

