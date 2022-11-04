Zelensky signed petition against activities of Russian actors in Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, supported the petition to ban the creative activities of citizens of the aggressor country Russia in Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated on the PO's website.

"According to Article 40 of the Constitution of Ukraine and Article 23-1 of the Law of Ukraine On Appeal of Citizens, I reviewed the electronic petition posted on the website of the Official Internet Representation of the President of Ukraine. A. S. Klymenko To prohibit citizens of Russia from carrying out creative professional activities in Ukraine, which more than 25,000 people supported it," the president said.

He thanked everyone who joined this petition for their active citizenship.

"Russian culture is actively used by the propaganda machine of the aggressor state, which carries out open large-scale military aggression against Ukraine, crimes against humanity. And our tasks are the development of a coherent national cultural space, its decolonization, the fight against pro-Russian propaganda, and the cleansing of the Russian and Soviet heritage, which consolidates Russian propaganda narratives in Ukraine," the text of the petition reads.

The president also noted that in order to protect the interests and national cultural space, he sent a petition to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"... with a request to instruct, in accordance with the competence, to work out the issues raised in it, to take appropriate response measures and to inform the author of the petition about the results," Zelensky's answer reads.