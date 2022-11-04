Heads of foreign affairs of G7 countries called on Russian Federation to stop nuclear rhetoric and rejected lie about "dirty bomb"

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries rejected Russia’s accusation that Ukraine is allegedly preparing a so-called "dirty bomb" and called for an end to nuclear rhetoric.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to "European Truth", this is stated in a joint statement following the meeting in Münster, Germany.

"Russia's irresponsible nuclear rhetoric is unacceptable. Any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia will have serious consequences. We also reject Russia's false claims that Ukraine is preparing a radiological 'dirty bomb,'" the statement said.

It is also indicated that inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have confirmed that these accusations are groundless.

"We also condemn Russia's ongoing seizure and militarization of the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the kidnapping and ill-treatment of Ukrainian personnel, as well as the deliberate destabilization of its work. We support the IAEA's efforts to establish a Security and Protection Zone," the ministers said.

We will remind, last Monday the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba officially invited the IAEA to send a mission to Ukraine to refute Moscow's fabrications about the alleged development of a "dirty bomb".

The agency previously reported that nuclear facilities in Ukraine are regularly inspected, and a preliminary inspection in September did not reveal any evidence of the preparation of a "dirty bomb."

By train last week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov intensified telephone conversations with their Western colleagues about the alleged planned provocation of Ukraine. Both Kyiv and the West rejected such claims.