ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11115 visitors online
News War
508 0

Occupiers hit Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region with artillery, - RMA

сумщина

The night in the Sumy region was calm.

Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the head of the Sumy RMA, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"But last night, around 10:00 p.m., the Russians fired artillery at the Seredyna-Buda district. There were 4 explosions, without consequences. Thank you to our defenders," he said.

Read more: Information about possible offensive of occupiers on Sumy region is not true, - RMA

Author: 

shoot out (13236) Sumska region (1140) Zhyvytskyi Dmytro (130)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 