Occupiers hit Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region with artillery, - RMA
The night in the Sumy region was calm.
Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the head of the Sumy RMA, reported this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.
"But last night, around 10:00 p.m., the Russians fired artillery at the Seredyna-Buda district. There were 4 explosions, without consequences. Thank you to our defenders," he said.
